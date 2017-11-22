LIVE: Providence’s Mt. Hope Cowboys President Hughes Talks Trip to Nationals, Fundraising Needs

Pam Hughes, the President of the Mt. Hope Cowboys football and cheerleading organization, spoke about the programs' continued success on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday -- including the tree teams that have qualified for nationals in Florida after Thanksgiving -- which are appealing for financial assistance.

Hughes says sending three teams and coaches will cost more than $50,000.

Donate HERE

The Go Fund Me page states:

Another season has passed and we are proud to say that we have not one, not two, but THREE Regional Champion teams from football and cheer that will be representing The Mount Hope Cowboys and all of New England by competing for a national championship in Orlando, Florida.

Unfortunately, sending these young men and women down to Florida can be quite expensive. After it is all said and done, it will cost roughly $60,000 to fly and house all 3 teams throughout the tournament. WE NEED YOUR HELP!! We do not want this financial obstacle to prevent these young student-athletes from accomplishing their goals.

EVERY SINGLE DOLLAR is appreciated. Please find It in your heart to give whatever you can and if you are unable to donate, please share this with as many people as possible.

