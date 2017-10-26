Inside Man

Russell Carey - A name few outside of Brown’s campus know, but Carey is the power source at the Providence Ivy League institution.

Today, his title is Executive Vice President and he has had almost every title at Brown short of President. Carey is a 1991 graduate of Brown and has never left College Hill.

While Brown’s President Christine Paxson — who is functionally invisible in Rhode Island — is managing alumni affairs and fundraising, Carey is influencing almost everything in Rhode Island.