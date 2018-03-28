LIVE: Providence Community Leader Schimberg “Disappointed” in Elorza Plastic Bag Ban Veto
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Schimberg said she believed the proposed ban as currently written allowed for an extensive phase-in period that would include public input -- and that the proposal as written included providing 100,000 re-usable bags to Providence residents, with the help of corporate sponsorship and logos.
Saying that the Providence ban was modeled nearly identical to the successful Cambridge ban, Schimberg said she hopes wo work with stakeholders moving forward to ensure that a ban ultimately takes place in the city.
Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, the lead sponsor of the ordinance said, "The production, use, and disposal of single-use plastic bags have significant adverse impacts on the environment and are a serious economic burden to the City's solid waste disposal and single-stream recycling systems. Reducing single-use plastic bags will help to curb litter on our streets and waterways, protect the marine environment, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Ryan continued, "The economic reasons are also significant as the City will save at least $1 Million each year by removing this common contaminant to our recycling system. This initiative will also help to remove 95 million single-use bags annually from our landfill."
Other Rhode Island cities that have the ban include Barrington, Block Island, Jamestown, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Bristol, while North Kingstown, Tiverton, and Warren are considering it.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- RIEMA Director Gaynor on LIVE: Wet, Heavy Snow & Power Outages Expected Tonight
- Wednesday on LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs, & Top Technology Attorney Harris
- Thursday on LIVE: Dr. Hack on The Ripple Effect, RI NOW’s Friedman + LIVE at State House
- LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs In The Alex and Ani Lounge
- LIVE: Community Activist Stensrud on Anti-Bullying “Health Workplace” Bill
- LIVE: Effort to Bury Power Lines at India Point Park in Providence Heats Up
- LIVE: DeFrancesco Explains Yearly Slater Mill History Tour; “Blow it Out”
- LIVE: RI’s Zarrella Shows Special Connection To K-9s In Documentary “Searchdog”
- Tuesday on LIVE: AS220’s Rivera, DESIGNxRI’s Carnevale & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: RI HPV Vaccine Activist Gardiner Warns Against “Bad Database Bill”
- LIVE: DESIGNxRI Celebrates Bauhaus with Inaugural Designer’s Ball
- LIVE: RI NOW President Friedman On Affordable Childcare & Reproductive Freedom
- LIVE: Julie Christina Says Blithewold’s Gardens Offer A Gateway To Spring
- Monday LIVE: Allysen Callery Performs, Journalist Crouse, Nutritionist Hirshberg & Business Monday
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders Kyle Bennett
- LIVE: NYT Sportswriter Crouse On New Book “Norwich” and Youth Sports Culture
- LIVE: Josiah-Faeduwor Says Engaging Millennials Is Crucial For Rhode Island
- Tuesday on LIVE: Plastic Bag Ban Advocate Schimberg on Elorza’s Veto & REVELFEST’s Davia
- LIVE: Research Shows Medication Reduces Certain Types Of Skin Cancer Risk
- LIVE: From Being Saved To Saving Lives, RISP K9 Ruby Up For Hero Dog Award
- LIVE: Local, National Advocates Push for “Hair Braider Freedom” at RI Senate
- LIVE: Wage Equality, Minimum Wage Increase Top Agenda for RI Jobs with Justice’s Araujo
- Friday on LIVE: Banjo Play Mick Performs, Dermatologist Dr. Weinstock & RISP Trooper O’Neil
- LIVE: Hope High School Alums Looking to Raise $5 Million to Restore Auditorium