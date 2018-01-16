LIVE: Providence-Based Writer Hartnett On Novel “Rabbit Cake”

Providence-based writer Annie Hartnett’s debut novel “Rabbit Cake” is a dark, comic tale, told from the perspective of a young girl who deals with grief.

“She’s exploring her grief as though she’s the first man on the moon,” Hartnett says.

“Rabbit Cake” released in March of 2017, was selected as Amazon Best Book of the Month, People magazine’s Book of the Week, and it received praise in reviews from Publisher's Weekly and The School Library Journal.

“My vein is dark comedy. I will probably always write dark comedy, it’s my sense of humor. There’s a lot of darkness in Rabbit Cake, but it is ultimately funny,” Hartnett says.

Currently, she’s working on another book with dark humor. She also teaches writing classes through GrubStreet, an independent writing school based in Boston.



