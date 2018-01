LIVE: Providence Based Hardcore Band, Kilgore, Releases First EP in 20 Years

In their heyday, Providence-based Kilgore (AKA Kilgore Smudge ) was on the top of the Heavy music scene in the 90’s - with a record deal on a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Music, touring and sharing bills with such national acts as Slayer, Marilyn Manson, and Fear Factory, and landing a spot in Ozzfest - but it has been 20 years since the band has released new original music, until recent EP “Someday This War is Going To End.”

Kilgore lead singer, Jay Berndt, appeared on LIVE to talk about the rise and “fall” of the popular band, and how he and his bandmates decided to pick up where they left off to write and record new original material after their long hiatus.

The new EP is getting rave reviews from fans old and new, asserting they haven’t lost any of their edges and have maintained their signature sound in their new material.

For more info go HERE.



