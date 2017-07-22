Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

LIVE: Project 401’s Maldonado on “Honoring & Appreciating Women” Saturday at Riverside Park

Saturday, July 22, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Jose "FacCe" Maldanado

Project 401 founder Jose "FacCe" Maldanado spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on LIVE about Saturday's event, "Honoring and Appreciating Women," at Riverside Park in Providence.

The programs and performance start at 1 p.m -- for more information, go here.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!