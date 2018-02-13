LIVE: Preventing Teen Dating Violence in RI With Recalde-Russo of RICADV

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and Carmen Recalde-Russo with the RI Coalition Against Domestic Violence says we all have a role to play in preventing abusive relationships.

According to the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, teen dating violence affects 8.8% of Rhode Island high school students. That number jumps to 23% for Rhode Island teens who identify as gay, lesbian, or bisexual.

Recalde-Russo says through research, they know teen victims of dating violence are more likely to smoke, use drugs, engage in risky sexual behaviors, or attempt/consider suicide, than their non-abused peers.

RICADV recently conducted an evaluation to find out how the Lindsay Ann Burke Act, Rhode Island’s comprehensive teen dating violence education law, is being implemented in Rhode Island.

Read their published findings and five recommendations for strengthening the law's implementation here.

If something's not right in your relationship, call RICADV Helpline:1-800-494-8100.

National resources included Loveisrespect.org — formally the National Dating Abuse Helpline.

You can call, text or chat with the loveisrespect.org.

Call: 1-866-331-9474

TTY: 1-866-331-8453

Text:loveis to 22522

