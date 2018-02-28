LIVE: PPS’s Runyon Looks to Prioritize Saving Industrial Trust Building In 2018

In an interview discussing Providence’s Most Endangered Properties on LIVE, Providence Preservation Society Executive Director Brent Runyon says the organization looks to prioritize The Industrial Trust Building, commonly called The Superman Building, in 2018.

“We need to find a solution within the next year,” Runyon says, “we’re really prioritizing that building this year, it’s been on the list for a while, ever since it became vacant, so we’re really looking forward to having some galvanizing community action and figuring out what to do with it.”

Runyon also spoke about a few of the other properties on the list including the State House Lawn, the Water Supply Board Building, and Parcel 1A of I-195 development land.

He also spoke about the new plan Brown University put forth for their performing arts center on the East Side of Providence.

Read about Brown’s relaunched expansion plan here.

The Providence Preservation Society Winter Bash, Glitz & Glamour: A Speakeasy Affair is March 3, at ALCO starting at 8 p.m.



