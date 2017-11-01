LIVE: Percussionist Solomon to Perform at The Music Mansion

Having performed in some of the most prestigious venues in the country like Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, LA Philharmonic and Tanglewood, to name a few, New Music percussionist Bill Solomon has crafted a career that includes the best of all worlds; the ability to join an orchestra and play classical compositions as easily as he can play improvisational, experimental new works in a solo recital.

This weekend, Solomon will perform a solo concert at The Music Mansion in Providence for their First Fridays series, which showcases new artists from a spectrum of different genres.

Working closely with Kirsten Volness, curator for the First Friday series, he will perform a range of pieces for the program, from a “traditional” work for solo Vibraphone composed by Volness herself, to an “abrasive” piece that utilizes an upside-down snare drum and a laptop.

