LIVE: Pawtucket’s Zussman Enabling Self-Employment Through Pangea App

In 2008, Pawtucket native Isaac Zussman recognized how difficult is was to monetize his willingness to work.

Over the span of nine years his idea of creating an open marketplace online, became a concept and is now an app called Pangea that’s in beta-testing.

The 27-year-old is working with a team of three others to help set Pangea apart from other service apps on the market.

Zussman says the app is the future of classified listings and allows people to offer services and goods to their local community, establishing their own price.

To market Pangea from other app platforms, Zussman says they want to inspire people to work for themselves and have peer to peer engagement.

Through the app, Zussman says Pangea will allow users to post offerings, chat, negotiate, transact, accrue ratings and reviews, and connect social media accounts.

Pangea is expected to be released to a test market at Brown University in fall of 2017.

