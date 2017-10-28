LIVE: Pawtucket’s Wishart Will Race in World Marathon Challenge
Saturday, October 28, 2017
“Since first hearing about this tremendous event it has consumed me. The intense training is a vital part of my daily routine and I strive each day to push myself beyond my normal limits,” Wishart says.
He is looking for sponsors to support him in throughout training and the duration of the extremely physical event.
“I am hoping that local businesses and individuals will support me on my mission to showcase the fortitude of the human spirit,” the Pawtucket resident says.
The World Marathon Challenge begins within the Antarctic Circle, on mainland Antarctica, and in total participants will run 183.4 miles.
On this journey, Wishart also hopes to raise awareness and funds for the RISPCA, March of Dimes and Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
