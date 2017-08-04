LIVE: Original Beach Boy Mike Love Talks Music, Career & Tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Co-Founder of The Beach Boys, Mike Love says the harmonies and the sounds of The Beach Boys is what keeps drawing fans of all ages to their music year after year.

“There’s so many memories and so many impressions that our music has made,” Love says, “we love it.”

With subject matter about cars, California girls and surfing, Love says those songs appeals to multiple generations.

“It’s awesome to see entire families turn out, little kids love The Beach Boys,” Love says.

When it comes to working with musicians over the years, Love says doing backgrounds for Chicago and working with Elton John was memorable.

The collaboration continues, Love debuted a new music video and studio release for the 1968 Beach Boys song, "Do It Again,” featuring vocals with Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and John Stamos on drums and backing vocals.

"Stamos and I have so much love and respect for each other and our 33 years of friendship is still going strong,” Love says.

The Beach Boys will play at Bold Point Park on the East Providence Waterfront August 9 at 6 p.m.

East Providence is the first stop on the New England schedule and Love doesn’t have any reason to slow down.

“When you think about how many people have come to our shows and how many have experienced happiness at our concerts, then that’s a very worthwhile profession,” says Love.

