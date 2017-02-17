LIVE: Organizing and Efficiency Expert MacRae Talks About 3 Hour Projects

Organizing and Efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing In RI explains before jumping into an organization project, there’s a process you should to follow to stay efficient and productive.

The key to getting organized? Be organized about it. MacRae says make a plan and try to limit your distractions. Staying on task and focused for 3 hour increments will help increase your productivity.

http://www.organizinginri.com/



