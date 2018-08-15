LIVE: One Year In, Borealis Coffee Looks to Expand

It's been a little over a year since Brian and Jessie Dwiggins opened Borealis Coffee Roasters, and the team is looking to expand to a second location.

Brian Dwiggins joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center Tuesday to talk about the next steps for the popular coffee shop.

As the popularity of the restaurant continues to grow, Dwiggins said the team is looking to expand to a second location, ideally in the Providence area.



"We're pretty dug into the East Bay, which is great," Dwiggins said. "We'd love to make Providence the next step. I've been sowing a lot of seeds lately, a lot of new things are on the way."

For the second year in the row, Borealis took home the judge's award in RI Food Fight's July Iced Coffee Challenge, which was first announced on GoLocal LIVE. What set their coffee apart from others, Dwiggins said, was the offering of a flight of iced coffee instead of a single option. Those taking part in RIFF had the opportunity to sample light roast, cold brew, and nitro coffee, allowing everyone to find something they liked.

Since Borealis roasts all of their own coffee in-house, Dwiggins said they have the freedom to sample dozens of different varieties before committing to just one.

"We'll try a bunch of coffee samples from a particular region to see what we like best. It allows us to offer the best coffee to the customer and to experience more options that if we were supplied by another roaster," Dwiggins said.

Roasting their own coffee also allows Borealis to ensure their product is ethically sourced and helps better inform the customer of what goes into the coffee making process.

"So often coffee is treated like a commodity, but we think of it like a global Farmer's Market," Dwiggins said. "Coffee doesn't grow anywhere in the U.S. except Hawaii, so we have to look elsewhere for it. There's a whole process most people don't realize."

The coffee shop also partners with other local bakeries and suppliers to offer customers local pastries, bagels, and other food options.]

