LIVE: Omni’s Goldman Boasts Why the Hotel Is the Biggest and Strategically Important to RI

Omni Providence general manager Burnell Goldman discusses the impact of the Hotel on the City of Providence and the State. In 2016, the Omni completed a $15 million rehab. The Hotel is the largest in Rhode Island by number of rooms and offers more than 560.

Goldman joined GoLocal LIVE’s Rick Simone to discuss the tourism and business travel market in Providence.

