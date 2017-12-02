LIVE: Olympian Shuster Talks About Making U.S. Curling History & 2018 Winter Games

In November, John Shuster earned his fourth trip to the Olympics Games after winning a playoff series in the U.S. Olympic Curling team trials.

“It’s always an incredible honor,” Shuster says, “I’m extremely proud of the work myself and my teammates put in.”

Shuster made history as the first American male curler to reach the Olympics four times, and he’s looking forward to going back and competing on that international Olympic stage once again.

“To try and test yourself and compete against the best in the world and when you get a chance to do that on the Olympic stage, which it’s magnified so much because people which aren’t necessarily curling fans are watching as well, so you have the entire country and world watching,” Shuster says, “it’s a huge honor to get to wear the red white and blue in that setting.”

In 2006, Shuster was part of the curling team that won the United States its first Olympic curling medal, a bronze.

The U.S. Men’s Curling Team will travel to compete in PyeongChang at the 2018 Winter Games beginning February 9.

