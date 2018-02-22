LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Bloom On New Book “White Houses”

In her first historical fiction novel, bestselling author, and award-winning writer Amy Bloom says her new novel “White Houses” is a love story that was hidden from history.

Guided by the three thousand letters between journalist Lorena “Hick” Hickok and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Bloom says she recreated and re-imagined a great love story from the 20th century.

Reflecting reality and told from the perspective of Hickok, Bloom weaves the story of the two women meeting in 1932 while Hickok was reporting on Franklin Roosevelt’s first presidential campaign. Bloom explains Hickok moved into the White House, where her status of “first friend” was well known.

“White Houses” has received much praise, Esquire named it one of the most anticipated books of 2018. Bloom says the novel has already been optioned for a TV mini-mini series, which she will write an adapted script for.

Bloom, a bestselling author is a National Book Award finalist and has several titles to her name including “Come to Me”, “A Blind Man Can See How Much I Love You”, “Love Invents Us”, “Away”, and “Lucky Us” among others.

A National Magazine Award winner, she has written for numerous publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic Monthly, Vogue, O: The Oprah Magazine, Slate, and Salon.



