LIVE Nutrition: Spring Cleaning with Shira Hirshberg

Shira Hirshberg, a registered and licensed Dietitian Nutritionist with All Food Nutrition, joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to talk about spring cleaning — specifically pantries, refrigerators, and freezers.

Hirshberg spoke to how to start with a pantry cleanout, taking inventory of foods, and deciding which, if any, should go — including some foods that might not be on your spring/summer eating plan but can still be given to food pantries, including the Rhode Island Food Bank.

Once the panty is sorted, Hirshberg recommended organizing foods into bins and baskets, with labels, to maximize shelf space — as well as preparation time.

Hirshberg also recommended healthy staples to have on hand, including items to kick up summer salads, including tortilla chips or sesame sticks for crunch, shelf-stable fruits such as mandarin oranges, and more.

