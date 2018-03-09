LIVE Nutrition: How to “Go Further With Food” With Nutritionist Mulligan

March is National Nutrition Month Month and this year’s theme is “Go Further with Food."

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Katie Mulligan, the owner of WellFamily Nutrition Coaching explains going further with food can mean choosing foods that are healthy for both the environment and your body.

“Go further with food speaks to me as a mother, working professional, someone who takes exercise seriously,” Mulligan says.

In an interview with GoLocal LIVE, she spoke about reducing food waste, improving sustainability through food choices, how to boost performance with healthy food options and strategies for improving general wellness through a healthy diet.

Further With Food has more resources to help reduce food waste.

