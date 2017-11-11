LIVE Nutrition: Healthy Meal Planning with Kate Mulligan
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Mulligan, who is the owner of WellFamily Nutrition Coaching, says meal planning can save you time and money, it just takes a little preparation.
“Guarantee, life will be easier when you spend thirty minutes planning your meals for the week and one-hour grocery shopping,” the pediatric and family dietitian says.
Mulligan says eating healthy does not have to be expensive, and people often mistake eating healthy with eating organic.
To create healthy meals, she suggests incorporating some inexpensive items such as seasonal produce, brown rice, and plain greek yogurt into your diet.
