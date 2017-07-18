LIVE Nutrition: Healthier Cookouts
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
To help yourself establish healthier eating at cookouts, Hirshberg recommends bringing a healthy fruit or vegetable dish to the event that you enjoy.
She also recommends sitting down and having a balanced meal at the cookout instead of continually grazing all day.
By making conscious choices of what to put on your plate and sitting down to enjoy your food, Hirshberg says you’ll take the time to feel full rather than consuming food all day long.
Checking condiment labels is also important, Hirshberg says. Calories and sugar can add up quickly in ketchup, dressings, and barbecue sauce.
