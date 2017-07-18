LIVE Nutrition: Healthier Cookouts

Shira Hirshberg, a registered and licensed Dietitian Nutritionist with All Foods Nutrition says many people over-indulge in unhealthy foods at summer cookouts because of the type and amount of food available.

To help yourself establish healthier eating at cookouts, Hirshberg recommends bringing a healthy fruit or vegetable dish to the event that you enjoy.

She also recommends sitting down and having a balanced meal at the cookout instead of continually grazing all day.

By making conscious choices of what to put on your plate and sitting down to enjoy your food, Hirshberg says you’ll take the time to feel full rather than consuming food all day long.

Checking condiment labels is also important, Hirshberg says. Calories and sugar can add up quickly in ketchup, dressings, and barbecue sauce.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.