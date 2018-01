LIVE Nutrition: Food Parenting Styles With Dietitian Nutritionist Mulligan

Katie Mulligan, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and owner of WellFamily Nutrition Coaching , says “parents tend to forget the usual constructs of parenting when it comes to feeding their children.”

That’s where food parenting comes in. She describes food parenting as combining parenting concepts with feeding.

Mulligan says there are four food parenting styles: Permissive, Restrictive, Authoritarian, Authoritative.

She says Authoritative, is the type of food parenting you want to aim for, where the parent maintains their roles in feeding children, and the kids are allowed to maintain their roles.

At WellFamily Nutrition Coaching, Mulligan helps parents navigate the ups and downs of feeding their children and helps families eat healthy on a budget.

