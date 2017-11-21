LIVE Nutrition: 5 Tips For A Healthy Thanksgiving

Stephanie O’Donnell, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, joined LIVE to talk about ways we can experience healthy and enjoyable Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is one day,” O’Donnell says, “give thanks and enjoy it, but let it be just that one day. If you overindulge, take note, but don’t punish yourself for it.”

The owner of Nurturing Nutrition is a Certified Lifestyle Eating and Performance (LEAP) Therapist and Autoimmune Paleo Certified Coach.

Here are five tips to ensure a healthy and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.

1. Make half of your plate fruits and vegetables.

O’Donnell says this is what you should be doing everyday and holidays are no exception.

2. Eat slowly.

O’Donnell says to try to slow down and enjoy each bite, making sure you chew your food.

3. Let the holidays be about having fun and socializing, not just food.

Try having activities that don't involve food, such as playing games or making decorations.

4. Wait 15 minutes before getting seconds.

O’Donnell says it takes the brain 15-20 minutes to get the message that you’re not. Try doing an activity before dishing up a second helping.

5. Choose an activity to keep you moving.

Incorporating physical activity generally helps you make healthier food choices, O’Donnell says. Try having a dance party, jumping in leaves, or taking a walk.

