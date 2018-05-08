LIVE: Newport Mayor Winthrop Discusses the Impact of the Volvo Ocean Race

Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE at the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover at Fort Adams on Tuesday.

Winthrop talked about the race and what it means to the City of Newport.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See Photos of the Newport Stopover Below

