LIVE: New Youth Event Added For Annual Langston Hughes Poetry Reading

This weekend will mark the 23 Annual Langston Hughes Community Poetry Reading, an event held to honor the “people’s poet” on his birthday with readings and performances, held this year at The Providence Public Library on Sunday, February 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Program Director for The Southside Cultural Center of RI (SCCRI) and Langston Hughes Poetry Reading Committee member, Yon Tande, appeared on live to talk about the relevance and beauty of Hughes’ poetry, which remains as poignant today as when it was written.

This year’s festivities will also include a youth-oriented event held at SCCRI on Friday, February 2 at 5:30 p.m,. which will feature readings from students of AS220 Youth, as well scholarly discussions.

Both events are free to the public.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.