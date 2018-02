LIVE: New TV Shows This Spring & What To Watch With Decider’s Zalben

Alex Zalben, Managing Editor at Decider says get ready for a lot of quality television within the next few weeks as networks and streaming services launch new shows and fall series return.

Zalben says upcoming premiers to watch include Hulu’s The Looming Tower, NBC’s Good Girls, and Paramount Network’s Heathers.

He says returning shows worth watching include the highly anticipated season two of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, The CW’s iZombie, FX’s Atlanta, and ABC’s Once Upon A Time.

The Walking Dead Spoiler Alert:

Zalben also spoke about one original character being killed off on The Walking Dead. Zalben spoke about how Carl’s death, impacts the show moving forward.

Decider is the “first entertainment and pop culture destination site” created to help people discover the best streaming content.



