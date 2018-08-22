LIVE: “NEON” Retrofest to Tap 1980s Video, Music Culture This Weekend in RI

The Rhode Island "Neon" Retrofest is taking place this coming weekend in Rhode Island -- and organizer Tom Nimmo appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about the event that kicks off on Friday at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

"NEON" is a "Retrofuturism love letter to late 20th Century entertainment -- a new event inspired by the worlds and sounds we grew up with: flickering neon, killer robots, rain-soaked pavement, eternal sunsets, cyberpunk skylines, obsolete technology, and relentless midnight drives," writes the event on its website.

According to Nimmo and organizers, NEON "taps into the imagery and sensibilities of Stranger Things, Miami Vice, the “San Junipero” episode of Netflix's Black Mirror, the Sci Fi novels of William Gibson and Philip K. Dick, and the 2011 film Drive.

The festival includes a live music lineup of Synthwave electronic performances; panelists and guest speakers speaking on topics ranging from the art of Atari and Pac-Man to the "Satanic Panic"; a 80s trivia contest; a vintage video and pinball arcade with 75 cabinet games; a retro console gaming room; a vendor expo shopping “mall”; a cult film festival; period board and roleplaying gaming (D&D and others); a Yacht Rock-themed relaxation lounge, and more."

For more information about the event go to the NEON site here and the promo video here.



