LIVE: Needtobreathe’s Lovelace Creates Family Friendly Music on Solo Album

Keyboardist for the Grammy-nominated Christian Rock group Needtobreathe, Josh Lovelace , has recorded his first solo album, and it’s an album ”for kids & their grownups” called “Young Folk."

Lovelace, was inspired by the music he shared with his family growing up, and the music he now shares with his own children, and decided to create a family-friendly album of music for the whole family to enjoy together.

The album features collaborations with Ben Rector, Ellie Holcomb, and legendary children's recording artists Sharon and Bram, who became mentors to Lovelace throughout his music career and were the first music artists in his life to inspire him.

The album is a true family affair, with Lovelace’s wife playing flute on the recording, and his children lending their voices to a few of their father’s tunes.

“Young Folk” is available now HERE.



