National Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Down 10% in 2017

In 2017, the number of law enforcement officers nationwide who died in the line of duty dropped to its lowest level in four years, says Craig Floyd, President and CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

According to the 2017 Preliminary Law Enforcement, Fatalities Report, 128 federal, state, local, tribal and territorial officers died in the line of duty in 2017. That number is down from 143 deaths in 2016, which marks a 10 percent decrease.

"After three consecutive years of rising deaths in the law enforcement profession, this year’s decline offered some encouraging news,” says Floyd.

Floyd cites better training, improved equipment, a greater emphasis on officer safety for the decline.

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to making it safer for law enforcement to serve and honoring those who died in the line of duty.

