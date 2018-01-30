LIVE: NASA’s Arcand On The Super Blue Blood Moon & Exoplanets

On LIVE Kimberly Kowal Arcand , Visualization Lead for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, gave an explanation of the super blue blood Moon that’s occurring on the morning of January 31.

Arcand says the full moon is the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, so it could appear a little bigger and brighter.

As the second full moon in the month, she says it’s also known as the blue moon and due to the timing of the lunar eclipse, while the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.”

According to NASA, the eclipse begins at 5:51 a.m. EST and starting at 5:30 a.m. EST on January 31, a live feed of the Moon will be offered on NASA.gov/live. You can also follow at @NASAMoon.

Arcand says scientists and researchers use eclipses as opportunities to study the Moon, they also use shadows to study exoplanets--planets outside our solar system.

She was selected as one of GoLocal's 17 Who Made A Difference in 2017.

