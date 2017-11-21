LIVE: Must-Have Men’s Fashion for Winter From Blueprint 5

Jim Fortier, owner the fine men’s clothing store Blueprint 5 says cardigan sweaters are “must-have” items for men.

Fortier says cardigans and sweaters that double as jackets are perfect gifts for a man that wants to look modern and chic.

For a special gift, look for Piacenza Cashmere, the brand strikes a balance between innovation and tradition. Fortier says Blueprint 5 is the only retailer in Rhode Island to carry the brand which was founded in 1733.

In honor of the store's third anniversary, Fortier says they are celebrating by offering a sale on certain items, such as 30 percent off all custom clothing.

Blueprint 5 carries suits, sports coats, shoes, and accessories for the stylish man. It is located at 631 Main Street in East Greenwich.

