LIVE: Musician Gates Performs “No Vacancy” & Talks Show At The Met

Musician Johnny Gates was in the house at GoLocal LIVE and treated everyone to a great mini performance.

He will perform a holiday show at The Met in Pawtucket on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The West Warwick native says he always tries to play a show around this time of year with friends and Runaway Saints bandmates, Jamie Jarbeau and Matt Scanlon.

Runaway Saints bass player Jarbeau, who currently lives in Nashville, says Nashville is where they honed in on their ability to write songs, so it’s cool being back in Providence and they’re ready to have some fun.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Gates debuted his original song “No Vacancy” on LIVE which he says will be released on his EP.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.