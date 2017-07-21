LIVE: Morris Brings His Indie Rock Group, The Unlikely Candidates, to Providence

After a breakout hit from their first independent EP release, “Follow My Feet” which made it to #1 on the Adult Alternative Charts, Indie Rock group The Unlikely Candidates seemed to be on a fast track to stardom. They signed with major record label Atlantic Records, but things didn’t go as planned.

Lead singer, and founding member of the group Kyle Morris, says of the deal with Atlantic, “a lot of times with major labels you can get swept under…we got basically sat on for three years”. After writing “hundreds of songs” during this time, the group decided to part ways with the label and move in a different creative direction.

They are now signed to the Sony subsidiary label, Another Century Records, and have released a new EP, “Bed of Liars” with a full length album to be released later this year.

The Unlikely Candidates will perform their high energy live show at the free WBRU Concert Series Friday July 21st at Waterplace Park, 7pm.



