LIVE: Mixed Magic Theater Opens Season With Double Bill, Dutchman / The Slave

In continuing their mission to bring “diverse stories and images to the stage”, Mixed Magic Theater is presenting a double bill of work by Amiri Baraka to open the theater’s current season.

Co-founder, Ricardo Pitts Wiley, says they chose the double bill of Dutchman and The Slave, running simultaneously at the theater on alternating nights, because the plays “fit what we needed…it gave myself and my son (MMT Artistic Director, Jonathan Pitts-Wiley) an opportunity to direct and work with some really fine actors… [and] the work was so timely “ he says of the play’s ability to translate to the current social and political climate.

The family-run theater company also aspires to create community involvement by including music, special events, and themed outings at the theater throughout the season.

Dutchman / The Slave is running until November 26.

