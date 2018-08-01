LIVE: Meadowbrook Waldorf’s Jorgensen Talks Next Steps for School

Since Sunday morning’s devastating fire at Richmond’s Meadowbrook Waldorf School, Board of Trustees President Tabitha Jorgensen says she’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.

Jorgensen said launching the fundraising campaign became a top priority after school officials received dozens of messages from organizations and individuals looking to help.

School workers are currently sifting through the rubble of the school, looking for anything that may have survived the fire. Once the site is declared safe, a memorial ceremony will be held in the fields behind the school as a way for the Meadowbrook community to say goodbye and begin healing.

The biggest hurdle now is finding a temporary location to hold classes in the fall. Siting research has already begun. In the long term, plans are being developed for a rebuilt school on the current grounds. With over 20 acres available on the property, Jorgensen says there are plenty of options for a new site.

While it's important to talk to Meadowbrook’s students about the fire, Jorgensen said school officials have been encouraging parents to shield their children from photos. For children, schools are safe spaces, and they want to preserve the memory of the school as it was.

Anyone looking to donate can do so through the school’s GoFundMe page, or by reaching out directly.

