LIVE: Luca + Danni Could Be One of RI’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2017

Fred Magnanimi CEO and founder of Luca + Danni left his Wall Street dreams behind carry on a family legacy and make jewelry in Cranston. The gamble paid off, Magnanimi talks about how his finance background has helped take his family ideas and create his own unique business.

Magnanimi says he has ambitious goals for 2017, to triple the business. He visit’s GoLocal LIVE discussing how their company plans to meet or exceed those goals all while keeping good quality control and proper customer service.

Magnanimi also shows off the new Brooklyn Collection, named after his third child.



Related Slideshow: 17 to Watch in 2017 in Rhode Island

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.