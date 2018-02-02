LIVE: Loiselle Of FRIENDS WAY Talks About Self-Care While Grieving

Ryan Loiselle, (LICSW) Program Director of FRIENDS WAY says everyone experiences grief differently, and it’s important to practice self-care.

Loiselle says self-care involves doing little things for yourself, knowing your limits and reaching out for help.

He also suggested listening to your body, finding support in others or counseling, and staying physically active.

FRIENDS WAY, Rhode Island’s only bereavement center dedicated to supporting children, is holding their third annual Funny4Funds comedy event fundraiser February 15, at the Cranston Portuguese Club located at 20 Second Avenue in Cranston at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. Attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks that can be supplemented by drinks from the Portuguese Club.

