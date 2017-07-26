LIVE: Local Stylist, Rodrigues Has Style Tips on Transitioning Wardrobe for Fall

Providence based Personal Stylist and Fashion Blogger, Olivia Rodrigues, is an award-winning local stylist with a keen eye for style, and deep love for fashion.

A start as a fashion blogger documenting her maternity looks while pregnant, turned into a styling business that is flourishing here in Rhode Island.

Rodrigues offers a number of styling services, including wardrobe makeovers, special event styling, and personal shopping.

Rodrigues gives tips on how to transition your summer wardrobe into fall, how to handle crazy New England temperature changes, and what to look for when shopping end-of-summer sales.

For more great fashion tips, check out Olivia’s blog.



