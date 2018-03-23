LIVE: Local, National Advocates Push for “Hair Braider Freedom” at RI Senate
Friday, March 23, 2018
Mike Stenhouse with the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity spoke to a measure having been approved in the House in 2017 -- with no Senate companion measure. This year, Senate Bill No. 2323 was introduced by Senators Dawn Euer, Ana Quezada, Ryan Pearson, Jeanine Calkin, and Donna Nesselbush, which Senate Commerce took up following GoLocal LIVE.
Christina Walsh with the Washington, D.C. based Institute for Justice provided the national perspective of which other states are addressing the issue -- saying that it's a barrier to employment to require thousands of dollars -- and hours -- of training for skills not needed by braiders.
Finally, Cranston resident Misty Harris spoke with Nagle about what she called her natural "protective" hairstyle -- after having overcome health issues, she said her hair growth was a result of the monthly braiding. Harris testified in support of the Senate legislation on Thursday.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
