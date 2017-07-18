LIVE: Little State Flower Co. Expands Farm & Production
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Little State Flower Co., located in Portsmouth, was awarded the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act grant. Kocon says with the help of that grant money they’ve already simplified business logistics.
When growing flowers, Kocon says she makes a point to have something special, blooms that are different and even a little weird. She’s also producing more dahlia’s this year. Last season she sold all 1,500 stems that were grown. This season Kocon is growing 4,000 dahlias and they will be at their peak in September.
The mission of Little State Flower Company is to lower the environmental impact of imported flowers and offer sustainable options to florists and consumers. While not certified organic, Kocon uses organic products on the farm.
