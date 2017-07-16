LIVE: Learning Henna with Artist Caunt-Nulton

Even with 18 years experience as a henna artist, Heather Caunt-Nulton says she enjoys continuing to learn about the customs, culture and traditions behind henna.

Henna is a natural plant dye that stains your skin an orange to reddish-brown color. Real henna is organic and comes from the henna plant. It takes a about a day to prepare and is popular for celebrations in India, North African and the Middle East.

Fusions of Arabic and Indian henna make for bold pieces, Caunt-Nulton explains, and her art work has been well received. Images of her henna work have been featured at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, the Hygienic Art Gallery, the Traina Center for the Arts, and the Slough Museum in the United Kingdom.



Another important aspect of henna, is that artists trade information and teach each other techniques. Caunt-Nulton teaches classes, hosts conferences, shares information online and sells products. She has a well visited website and extremely popular instructional videos on YouTube.



