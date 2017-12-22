LIVE: Last-Minute Gift Ideas With Hope and Main’s Montagnon

If you are looking for last-minute gift ideas, Ali Montagnon with Hope and Main , says their artisans and makers have chocolates, handmade bags, dog treats, body care products and a wide assortment of goods available for everyone on your shopping list.

“These are critical times for our economy and it’s really important to spend those dollars locally when you can,” Montagnon says.

Hope and Main, located at 691 Main Street in Warren, is hosting a Meet Your Maker “Mini Market” on December 22 from 4-7 p.m., giving consumers an opportunity to meet the people who the make goods.

The next indoor marketplace is January 14.



Related Slideshow: 20 Ways to Get Into the Holiday Spirit in RI - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.