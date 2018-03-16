LIVE: Lancia to Bring in FCC to Address Rhode Island 911 Issues
Friday, March 16, 2018
The event, which will take place 6-8pm at the Cranston Central Library, will feature Federal Communications Commission officials from Washington, D.C. as well as members of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, Rhode Island Fire Chiefs, as well as officials from the Rhode Island Medical Society.
“I am very excited to sit down with our state’s first responders about this issue. These men and women are out there every day keeping us safe, but without a properly funded 911 system, their job becomes much more difficult. I want to give them a chance to share their insights and look for solutions outside of the state house,” said Lancia, who has been a staunch critic of his finding that the majority of the revenue intended to fund the 911 system has been diverted into the state’s general fund.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: RI Latino PAC’s Molina Flynn: Next Steps for DACA & 3,000+ Dreamers in RI
- LIVE: The Woman Project Strives To Make Change Through Art
- Wednesday on LIVE: Secretary of State Gorbea, PC Men’s Hockey Coach Leaman & The Taste
- Thursday on LIVE: Nutritionist Mulligan, Art Educator Carpentier, Organizing Expert MacRae
- LIVE: 8 Reasons You Need To Declutter With MacRae of Organizing in RI
- LIVE: NASA’s Arcand On Using Virtual Reality To Walk Among Stars
- LIVE: Lawless on Conway’s Hatch Act Violation, Nunberg’s Bizarre Behavior, & Hope Hicks’ Prospects
- Monday on LIVE: Film Critic Randolph, Soloist Tomlinson & Business Monday
- LIVE: Artistic Director, Kevin Broccoli on Epic Theater’s Edgy Upcoming Season
- Tuesday on LIVE: NASA’s Arcand, PPAC’s Singleton & Lawyer Molina Flynn On Next Steps for DACA
- LIVE: Tenor, Tomlinson, on Upcoming “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” Concert
- LIVE: TinTown Studio Provides A Space For Art Education & Inspiration
- Friday on LIVE: Journalist Crouse, SCLT’s DeVos, & Vintage Pet Rescue
- LIVE: How To Survive A Kitchen Renovation With Design Expert Garceau
- LIVE: Special Olympics RI’s Powers On Ending Use Of The R-Word
- LIVE: Author Mills Explores History Of Black Barber Shops In “Cutting Along the Color Line”
- Tuesday on LIVE: Storm Updates All Day, Weather Channel’s Knabb & Naval War College’s Roehrig
- LIVE: RI “Teachers Bill of Rights” Proposed by Rep. O’Brien
- Monday on LIVE: Vassar’s Prof. Mills, Special Olympics RI’s Powers & Business Monday
- LIVE: Brown University’s Friedman on How Big Data Can Impact Economic Mobility
- LIVE: Awareness Is Key Message For Battling Migraine Disease At Brain Week RI
- LIVE: Lincoln Native Peralta Opens Vintage Pet Rescue, A Retirement Home For Dogs
- LIVE: Southside Community Land Trust’s DeVos On Building a Sustainable Local Food System
- LIVE: URI Will Have Game Plan to Avenge St. Joe’s Blowout, Says WRIU’s Kinch Ahead of A-10 Semifinal
- LIVE: House Finance Chair Abney Looking at Option of Moving to Biennial State Budget in RI