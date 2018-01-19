LIVE: Knead Doughnuts Celebrates One Year, Expands Products & Services

In 2015, Adam Lastrina started developing a business plan for Knead Doughnuts with his now business partners Todd Mackey and Bryan Gibb, both owners of BOLT Coffee in Providence.

In 2018, Lastrina says the company has grown, now celebrating just over one year in business.

While somethings they set out to do have remained the same, mostly locally sourced ingredients, Lastrina says other focal points of the business have developed.

“Wholesale was not a goal of ours, but has become an integral part of our business,” Lastrina says, “weddings were also not a goal of ours, but has grown into a fun, exciting segment of our business.”

Knead makes between 14 to 16 different types of doughnuts a day, all from scratch. Lastrina says they’ve seen an increase in vegan business, recently offering vegan donuts seven days week.



