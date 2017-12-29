LIVE: Kelly of The Silks Performs “All I Do” & Talks New Music

The Providence-based band The Silks had a big year in 2017.

The band took home the Boston Music Award for “Best Blues Band” now, two years in a row. They also added another guitarist, Johnny Trama, growing their talent from three band members to four.

Seems like 2018 will be off to a good start as well.

“We get to turn it up a little bit, we’re gonna rock,” front-man Tyler-James Kelly says.

The Silks and the Copacetics are playing a New Years Eve show at The Met in Pawtucket on December 31.

Kelly, who plays guitar, harmonica and sings lead vocals for the band, says they are working on recording a few new releases and look to tour this summer.

He played a new original song “All I Do” on LIVE.

