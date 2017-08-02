LIVE: Kaleidoscope Theater Celebrates 40 Seasons of Theater for RI’s Children

Kaleidoscope Theater has always been a RI staple for children’s theater, with a mission to bring inspiring and educational original theatrical productions to the RI school system, and now it celebrates its 40th season of operation.

Administrative Director and Actor, Marianne Douglas, has been working for the organization for over 30 years and has been able to participate in many of the productions both on-stage and behind the scenes.

Douglas helped develop one of the theater company’s hallmark touring shows, “B.U.L.L.Y” an educational show about bullying with different variations to target different age groups.

Another noteworthy touring production is “I’m Special, Your Special” which encourages the inclusion of special needs students, and has been running consecutively for 37 years.

Kaleidoscope will celebrate its 40th season with special events throughout the year, including the new Happy Halloween House: An Unhaunted Fairy Tale Come True event and a 40th Anniversary Party.

Douglas says the theater is always looking for actors to participate in the company’s touring plays and musicals and information about auditions and other ways to support the organization can be found here.

