LIVE: Jesus Christ Superstar In Concert Features Local “All Stars”

Local Actor and Musician, David Tessier created a collaboration between his band the “All-Star Band of All-Star Stars” and The Wilbury Theater, where he is a resident artist, to produce a 2-night-only concert performance of Jesus Christ Superstar this weekend.

“It is literally an all-star cast,” says Tessier, who will be portraying the role of Judas in this production, about having an easy time casting the show utilizing talented performers in our community, like actor and Pell Award-winner Ricardo Pitts-Wiley in the role of Caiaphus.

The concert-style performance will showcase the band members on stage as the backdrop of the show, and Tessier says he’s most proud of the way his production stays true to the musicality and rock sound of the show’s original concept album recording.

Performances are Friday, March 30, and Saturday, March 31 only.

For tickets and info go HERE









Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.