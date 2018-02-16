LIVE: James Beard Foundation National Scholar Contillo Strives To Help Others Through Nutrition

After battling an eating disorder for 13 years, Allison Contillo says her healing journey began in 2012 at St. Philips Church. She says it was there, through prayer and self-reflection she found her true self and purpose for existence.

Currently pursuing a career as a registered dietitian at Johnson & Wales University, Contillo says it was difficult but necessary to face the unrealistic perception she had with food, and she wanted to teach others about proper nutrition.

At J&WU she applied for the James Beard Foundation National Scholar program and was the first student from the Providence Culinary school to be honored with the award.

Recently, Contillo received an entry-level job at Rhode Island Hospital in Nutrition Services.

She says her ultimate goal is to open a live-in wellness center that utilizes a “more holistic approach to patient care to offer treatment on a physical, mental, and spiritual level enabling me to treat a multitude of illnesses.”

Read more about Contillo’s journey— From Fearing Food To Feeding Others.

