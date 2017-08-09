LIVE: Internet Sensation Randy Rainbow Brings His Live Show to Providence

With hundreds of millions of views on his viral videos, comedian, and singer Randy Rainbow has taken the internet by storm with his Trump-inspired musical parodies and mock interviews.

A one-man-show of writing, performing, recording & editing all of his videos himself in his New York apartment, Rainbow has turned his love of musical theater, comedy, and satire into an internet empire of fans.

Even gaining the attention of the very performers & writers he parodies.

Rainbow has taken his one-man show on the road in a New England tour that will take him to Providence’s Columbus Theater on August 13.

