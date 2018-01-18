Muñoz Discusses His Running for RI Governor on GoLocal LIVE
Thursday, January 18, 2018
Muñoz, who graduated from Central Falls High School, attended Rhode Island College before getting his doctorate and entering the tech world in health care, spoke to his interest in addressing the education -- and technological challenges -- facing Rhode Island.
He has flagged issues such as "healthcare costs [which] poses great risks to all Rhode Island families. Our healthcare systems are complex, fragmented, and in many cases, inefficient. The payers within this system displace their own risks to patients and providers. We must protect patients and healthcare workers and challenge the intermediary institutions that contribute to rising costs."
Political Mix
Muñoz further complicates a very crowded field. On the Democratic side Gina Raimondo and environmental activist Paul Roselli have declared on the Democratic side. On the GOP side Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan have declared.
Former Republican House member Joe Trillo announced that he will run as an independent.
Many are waiting to see if former RI Governor Lincoln Chafee will make a bid in the Democratic primary.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
